LAPD Officer Charged With Raping 2 Victims, Was Linked to Earlier Sexual Assault After DNA Match

A 10-year veteran with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged Wednesday with raping two female victims while off-duty in 2015 and 2018.

Police Officer II William Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Men’s Central Jail on $1.2 million bail, according to county inmate records.

He was most recently assigned to LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division and has since been relieved of his police powers, the Police Department said.

Rodriguez allegedly sexually assaulted a female acquaintance at his home on Nov. 1, 2018.

Officials entered his DNA into the state’s database and received a “cold hit” notification, which linked him to another rape case in August 2015, according to police.

That assault involved a second female victim and happened “under similar circumstances,” the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said.

“When one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and to serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

The arrest reflects the LAPD’s “commitment to pursue every lead,” the chief added.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of forcible rape with a special allegation of multiple victims. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years to life in state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities provided no further details about the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sharlene Johnson, Serial No. 31825, at 213-486-6910. Tipsters can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) after business hours and during the weekend. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”