Police Seek Man in Connection With 11 Robberies Throughout Los Angeles

LAPD officials are looking for a man in connection with 11 robberies in the Los Angeles area that date back to January.

Ten robberies have occurred at fast-food restaurants and gas stations in south and West Los Angeles, while one occurred in Inglewood, officials said. The latest robbery, which occurred on Monday, was reported in the Fairfax District of L.A., police said.

In each of the incidents, the man in question pointed a gun at employees, jumped the counter and demanded money from the register.

The man has also forced an employee to take him to the safe, made the person open it and took money from inside. The man would then run away from the area.

Police gave no further details about the incidents, but shared video of two of the latest incidents on Wednesday.

The man is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

City officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the man involved or the crimes can call1-877-LAPD-247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.