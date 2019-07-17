Man Arrested for Attempted Rape, False Imprisonment in Rancho Cucamonga

A Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Rancho Cucamonga business on Monday. Police said the suspect was also involved in an incident in which he entered another business three days earlier and demanded four female employees go to the back of the building, but the employees fled.

On Friday, July 12, around 5:30 p.m., Racho Cucamonga police were called to a business in the 9100 block of Haven Avenue on a report of a false imprisonment in progress.

Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Shawn Hackworth, entered the business, asked for some water and left. He then began pacing in front of the business before he re-entered and told four female employees to go to the back of the building. One employee ran out the emergency exit and called police. The three others ran and hid in a closet on the second floor and called 911.

Hackworth fled the scene in the opposite direction, police said. He was not located at that time.

Then on Monday, July 15, around 6:30 p.m., Hackworth entered a business in the 8800 block of Haven Avenue and approached a woman alone in a bathroom and began sexually assaulting her.

Police said the victim attempted to defend herself, but was overpowered by Hackworth. She then screamed as loud as she could, which caused the suspect to flee the scene.

Detectives working the case identified Hackworth as the suspect in both incidents. He was arrested and booked in to the West Valley Detention Center, where he is held on $750,000 bail.