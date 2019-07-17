× Man Arrested in Killing of Woman He Was Dating in ‘Domestic Violence Incident’ Outside Long Beach Courthouse

A man suspected of killing a woman he was dating outside a Long Beach courthouse turned himself in Tuesday, the Long Beach Police Department said.

John Osborne, 31, walked into the Long Beach Police Department building at about 4:10 p.m. with his attorney and turned himself in for the killing of 46-year-old Nancy Romero in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue on July 11, 2019, authorities said.

Osborne was taken into custody and booked for murder, police said.

He is being held on $2,000,000 bail at a Long Beach jail, public inmate records show.

Romero was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her upper torso last week and was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, Long Beach police said in a news release.

She was shot near the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, a photo from the scene showed.

Detectives believe the killing was an isolated domestic violence incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information was asked contact homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.