Man Killed, Another Wounded in Lomita-Area Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a Lomita area shooting early Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The location is near the border with Torrance in the South Bay.

One victim was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was taken to a hospital and is in “fair” condition, officials said.

An investigation revealed the victims and others were inside a building at the location when the shooting occurred, officials said without elaborating. The location appears to be a residential area. Authorities are looking to interview those possible witnesses.

It is unclear if the two victims knew each other and the motive remains unknown, officials said.

A gun was found at the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 323-890-5500.