Man Killed, Another Wounded in Shooting at Apartment Complex Near Covina: Officials

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in the Covina area Wednesday.

Authorities were called shortly after 3 p.m. about a gunshot victim on the 21000 block of Arrow Highway, outside the city’s northeast limits, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal.

Footage from the scene showed the gunfire erupted at the Club Pacifica Apartment Homes, at 21042 E. Arrow Highway.

Investigators are still unsure what led up to the shooting, although it appears there were several witnesses around at the time, Westphal said.

Deputies who responded to the scene found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds in his upper torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the lieutenant said.

Later on, detectives learned a second man tied to the same shooting was at a hospital. He also had multiple wounds to his upper torso, according to Westphal.

Officials did not have information on the second man’s condition.

The motive behind the gunfire was also unknown, and investigators were still looking into the possibility the men could have shot each other.

Video from the apartment complex showed detectives searching for evidence in the parking lot.

Westphal said deputies are also seeking to obtain any surveillance video the facility may have.

No further details were available Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.