O.C. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Massage Envy Clients, Raping Woman He Was Caregiver For

A Mission Viejo man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple woman while working at a local Massage Envy and raping a senior citizen while serving as her caregiver, deputies said.

Russell Bernardino, 43, has also been a licensed marriage therapist for about three years and has worked at several massage parlors, and investigators think he could have other victims, Orange County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

In the three cases he’s been tied to, he’s accused of rape, elder sexual abuse, oral copulation and sexual battery.

Detectives launched a probe in April after a 36-year-old woman reported Bernardino sexually assaulted her while she was getting a massage at Massage Envy’s Mission Viejo location. Two months later, a 71-year-old woman told authorities Bernardino also sexually assaulted her at the chain’s Mission Viejo location.

In late 2017, the massage chain responded to a rash of more than 180 sex assaults reported at its national franchises revealed by a BuzzFeed News investigation, saying it would roll out reforms.

Last month, a 29-year-old man who works at a Massage Envy in Ventura was charged with sexually abusing a client there just a week after he was hired. Anthony Wearing is facing charges of felony forcible digital penetration and sexual battery by restraint.

Massage Envy is fighting multiple lawsuits over the claims, according to BuzzFeed.

Bernardino is also accused of raping a 77-year-old woman for whom he was working as a caregiver at her home in Laguna Woods.

The suspect has been a licensed home health care provider for around two years and was employed by West Coast Care in Orange from 2017 to 2018, authorities said. Detectives are unsure whether he worked for other home health care companies in the area.

Bernardino was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his Mission Viejo home and was being held on $100,000 bail, officials said.

Anyone with information on possible additional victims can contact the O.C. Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419, or submit an anonymous tip via 855-847-6227 or occrimestoppers.org.