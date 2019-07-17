Public’s Help Sought in Search for Hammer-Wielding Man in 2016 Attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Wednesday reminded the public that investigators are still searching for a hammer-wielding man who attacked two people in East Los Angeles in 2016.

The attacks occurred on March 25, 2016 between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the area of Bonnie Beach Place and Triggs Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man assaulted a 23-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man with a hammer “for no reason,” officials said. Both victims suffered head injuries.

The assailant was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a blue windbreaker, brown cargo shorts and white shoes. He is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, about 200 to 240 pounds with a goatee. Although the attacks occurred more than 3 years ago, officials said the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He was seen driving away in a dark 1990s Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab.

Anyone with information about the assaults or may know the assailant can call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station detective bureau at 323-264-4151 or 323 981-5030 or speak to the watch commander.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly indicated that a sketch of the man sought in the hammer attacks was newly released. In fact, it was released in 2016. The story has been updated.