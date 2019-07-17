× Residents Held at Gunpoint, Bound With Zip Ties During South L.A. Home Invasion

Authorities asked the public for help Wednesday in their search for two men involved in an armed home invasion in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles last week.

The incident occurred July 12 at about 10:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 95th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a bulletin.

A man brandishing a handgun entered the residence and ordered the occupants to the rear of the home.

The man fired at least one shot while inside the home, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

A second intruder then tied up the residents with zip ties, allowing the robbers to go through the home and take the victims’ personal property.

The gunman was described as a black man between 30 and 39 years old. He was wearing a gold colored baseball cap, a black T-shirt and camouflage pants.

The second intruder was also described as a black man between 30 and 39 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-820-6775. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.