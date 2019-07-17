San Luis Obispo Man Facing Hate Charges for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Minorities Moving Into His Neighborhood

Posted 8:34 AM, July 17, 2019, by
Richard Vincent Orcut is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office on July 16, 2019.

Richard Vincent Orcut is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office on July 16, 2019.

California prosecutors have filed hate crime and weapons charges against a Central Coast man who allegedly sent letters threatening to shoot property managers and minorities who moved into his neighborhood.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Down announced Tuesday that 62-year-old Richard Vincent Orcutt faces 10 counts including communicating racially motivated criminal threats and unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Authorities say a June 30 search of Orcutt’s San Luis Obispo home turned up 37 firearms including handguns, rifles, shotguns, an assault weapon and a large amount of ammunition.

Orcutt is scheduled for arraignment on July 29 and remains free after posting a $500,000 bond.

It is unclear if he has an attorney. A telephone listing for Orcutt could not be located in San Luis Obispo.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.