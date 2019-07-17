Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Teen at BART Station in Oakland Is Declared Mentally Fit for Trial

Nia Wilson, left, is seen in an image uploaded to her Facebook page in December 2017. At right, John Lee Cowell is seen in a booking photo released July 23, 2018, by BART police.

Criminal proceedings for a man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman to death at an Oakland train station have been reinstated after a doctor found him competent to stand trial months after proceedings were suspended, authorities said.

John Lee Cowell, a 28-year-old parolee, was accused in July 2018 of stabbing Nia Wilson and her 26-year-old sister in the neck at the MacArthur Bay Area Rapid Transit Station in Oakland in what police say was a random attack.

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said Cowell came up behind Wilson and stabbed her twice in rapid succession before doing the same to her sister in what Rojas called a “prison-yard type of attack.” He was arrested the next day.

But while in custody, Cowell began displaying behavior that indicated he may have been unable to understand the proceedings against him, according to his attorney, Christina Marie Moore.

