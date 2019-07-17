UCLA Staffer Reports Sexual Assault Attempt Near Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The UCLA Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault that was reported near the school’s campus Wednesday morning.

A UCLA staff member was walking near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue about 10:40 a.m. when a man approached, the UCLA Police Department stated in a news release.

The man shoved and made sexually explicit threatening statements to the victim, according to the Police Department.

The victim managed to flee the location and was not injured.

The attacker was last seen walking south on Westwood Boulevard near Weyburn Avenue, the Police Department stated.

He was described as a Hispanic man, about 35 years old and standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had a thin build with brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a white tank top and dirty khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the UCPD at 310-825-1491 and refer to Report #19-1747.