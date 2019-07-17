Walt Disney Co. Responds to Abigail Disney’s Undercover Disneyland Investigation, Calls It a ‘Stunt’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Walt Disney Co. strongly disputed allegations from family heiress Abigail Disney, who said she found workers struggling when she recently visited Disneyland undercover.

Abigail Disney, in an interview with Yahoo, said Disneyland workers told her they are forced to sift through "other people's garbage" for food, and they are struggling to stay happy. Abigail Disney said she went to Disneyland incognito to observe worker conditions and was "so livid" at what she saw.

In a statement, the company told CNN Business that Abigail Disney's account is "particularly egregious" hyperbole.

"This widely reported stunt is a gross and unfair exaggeration of the facts that is not only a misrepresentation, but also an insult to the thousands of employees who are part of the Disney community," a Disney spokesman said. "We strongly disagree with this characterization of our employees and their experience at Disney."