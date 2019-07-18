× 2 Horses Die, Rider Injured in Freak Training Accident at Del Mar

In a freak accident during morning training, two horses died on the Del Mar dirt surface after a horse unseated his rider, and collided with another horse.

At about 6:40 a.m., Charge a Bunch, an unraced 2-year-old trained by Carla Gaines unseated his rider Geovanni Franco and then ran into Carson Valley, an unraced 2-year-old trained by Bob Baffert. The accident happened near the six-furlong pole.

Assael Espinoza was aboard Carson Valley and was taken to a local hospital complaining of back pain.

“He’s OK, he got lucky,” said Brian Beach, Espinoza’s agent. “It’s just a mild sprain of the back. He wasn’t riding [Thursday], so he will rest up and hopefully be able to ride this weekend.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.