27 People Arrested, Nearly 15 Tons of Marijuana Seized in Perris Drug Bust: Sheriff’s Department

Authorities said they arrested 27 people and confiscated 14.9 tons of marijuana on Thursday in an investigation into alleged illegal grow operations in Perris.

A honey oil lab as well as 37 guns were also discovered after 48 search warrants were served in the investigation, according to a mid-afternoon tweet from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

An unknown number of dogs were also found during the bust, sheriff’s officials said. They are all OK.

The department released several photos showing the marijuana plants and firearms that were seized, as well as some of the canines.

So what did we find at these illegal marijuana grows? – Dogs and guns. The dogs are ok #RCDAS and the guns were taken as evidence. currents stats: 48 search warrants, 27 arrest, 37 guns, and 14.9 tons of illegal marijuana. #riversidecounty #sheriff #perrisarea #illegalgrows pic.twitter.com/XaHj3qryF7 — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 18, 2019

No additional information about the drug bust was immediately released; authorities have not identified anyone who was arrested.

In a tweet earlier in the day, the Sheriff’s Department announced there would be heavy police activity in Perris, but there was “no threat to public safety.”

By noon, officials said they had made 10 arrests, and recovered 21 guns and 5.9 tons of pot after serving 32 search warrant at illegal grow sites.

More details were expected to be released as they became available.

Responding to one of the tweets, Sheriff Chad Bianco reminded people that marijuana is illegal to grow in the county unless one strictly abides by personal use and grow laws.