‘It’s Not Fair,’ 7-Year-Old Boy Recovering After Being Shot in South Los Angeles; Gunman Still at Large

A 7-year-old boy who was shot at least once by a gunman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles is recovering after being released from the hospital, family members said Thursday.

The gunman is still at large following Wednesday’s shooting, which occurred at about 7:40 p.m. in the area of 109th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

Police initially indicated the victim was 8 years old, but a family member gave a different age Thursday.

“He’s only 7 years old and he has to go through all this … It’s not fair for him. It’s not fair for us,” she said.

The victim was struck by gunfire in the lower body and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Wednesday.

A family member thinks the boy suffered two gunshot wounds during the ordeal. She said he had been released from the hospital and was resting on Thursday.

A neighbor who heard the gunshots said the shooter opened fire as a crowd of people were standing outside.

It was unclear who the gunman’s intended target was.

“It’s just a sad feeling that your kids can’t enjoy their neighborhoods,” the neighbor told KTLA.

A witness said the gunman used some type of rifle and was dressed in a black hoodie and black pants.

Police sent K-9 units to the scene and set up a perimeter but were unable to find the gunman.

Investigators did confirm at least one firearm was recovered at the scene.

Aerial video Wednesday night showed a Chevrolet Camaro being towed from outside a liquor store near the shooting scene. It was unclear if the vehicle belonged to the gunman or was involved in the incident in some way.

The LAPD has asked the public for help identifying any suspect(s) that may have been involved.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.