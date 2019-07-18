× Anonymous Donor Gifts $25M to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

An anonymous benefactor has donated $25 million to create a new neurological outpatient center and increase the hospital’s capacity to perform life-saving interventional radiology, the institution announced Wednesday.

The donation will go a long way to helping CHLA take care of its young patients, according to CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano said.

“This truly transformative gift comes at a time when demand is growing quickly—particularly among underserved children in Southern California—both for pediatric neurological care as well as interventional radiology’s broad range of minimally invasive procedures,” he said in a written statement.

“I am beyond grateful for the generosity of this gift, one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history, and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve,” Viviano said.

Part of the funds will be used to create a new multi-disciplinary Neurological Institute Outpatient Center, hospital officials said.

It will be one of only “a handful” of such centers in the U.S., where neurologists, neurosurgeons, developmental pediatricians, genetecists, nurses, psychiatrists, social workers and other professionals, will work together at one location, CHLA said.

It will include 35 patients examination rooms, five electroencephalograph rooms, four consultation rooms, two nurses’ stations and a dedicated playground for neurological patients.

The remainder of the $25 million donation will be used to expand the hospital’s capacity to perform interventional radiology.

The technique helps medical professionals diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, ranging from brain tumors to cardiovascular problems, the hospital said.

“IR patient volume has increased more than 30% annually with the hospital providing more than 3,800 procedures over the past year,” according to the CHLA statement.

“This considerable contribution will significantly advance CHLA’s vision of providing each patient and family with care that is timely, personal, disciplinary and family-centered,” CHOLA Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer said.