Create & Cultivate is the leading digital media platform nationwide conference for millennial women in business. This weekend they will be holding their first ever self-care summit in Downtown LA at the Hudson Lofts. The summit will offer panels, keynotes, pop ups, workshops, crystal readings and meditation sessions. From the Zen Den to the CBD lounge — get ready to chillllllll out. You can purchase tickets at createcultivate.com/self-care-summit

This segment aired July 18th, 2019