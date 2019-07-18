Dose Of Colors, the Story of the Brand With Anna Petrosian

Makeup Artist, Influencer and Founder of Dose of Colors Anna Petrosian joined us live to tell us all about her cosmetics line and how she went from makeup influencer to founder of a brand.  Dose of Colors just launched their Meet Your Hue Foundation, the brand’s first complexion product offering a range of forty-two shades that fall into six different shade categories - Fair, Light, Light Medium, Medium Tan, Dark, and Deep. The launch is coinciding with a 4 day pop up in Beverly Hills open to the public where fans of the brand able to go browse & shop the collection and experience fun activities. The pop up is open July 18th – 21st from11 am – 5 pm at 373 N Bedford Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212. 

