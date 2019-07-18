1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured When Big Rig Strikes Overpass Support Column Near Sylmar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big rig crash on the 5 Freeway left one person dead, another seriously injured and prompted several lane closures just north of Sylmar Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when a big rig headed southbound apparently struck a bridge support column in an unincorporated area of the Santa Suzana Mountains, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log.

The collision shifted the truck load forward and trapped two people inside the cab, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

One patient was extricated from the cab and transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the Fire Department.

The second person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the individuals involved in the crash.

The collision also sent concrete onto the freeway, prompting officials to close multiple southbound lanes.

Only the far right lane remained blocked as of about 4:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

