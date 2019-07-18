Federal Lawsuit Seeks to Stop L.A. From Seizing Homeless People’s Belongings in Encampment Sweeps

Jn the latest salvo in Los Angeles’ long-running battle over encampment sweeps, seven homeless people filed suit Thursday asking a federal judge to stop the city from destroying property seized from tents and lean-tos on city sidewalks.

The federal civil rights lawsuit seeks to strike down a city ordinance that allows sanitation crews to throw out so-called “bulky items” found in the streets.

It also requests an injunction preventing cleanup squads from confiscating tents, sleeping bags, medication and other items that an attorney with the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles said are vital to homeless people’s survival — and frequently destroyed during camp sweeps.

The 59-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, says the city’s cleanup law and encampment enforcement violates constitutional protections against unreasonable seizures of private property and due process. The plaintiffs also include two citizen groups, K-Town for All and the Assn. for Responsible and Equitable Public Spending.

