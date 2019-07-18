Kern County Man Ripped Victim’s Eye Out After Finding Him in Bed With Woman He Dated

Posted 5:23 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, July 18, 2019

A Central California man who ripped out the eyeball of another man has been convicted of mayhem and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.

Isaac Manuel Orozco is seen in a booking photo released by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Isaac Manuel Orozco is seen in a booking photo released by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Isaac Manuel Orozco was convicted Wednesday of five federal charges.

Kern County prosecutors say Orozco tore out the man’s eye and tried to pull out his other eye during an October 2018 attack.

KGET-TV says prosecutors alleged Orozco broke into the Bakersfield home of a woman he previously dated and attacked a man who was in bed with her.

He’ll be sentenced August 14.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.