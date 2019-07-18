LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Assault Case Involving 2 Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles Police Department officer charged with two counts of rape pleaded not guilty Thursday, authorities said.

Officer II William Rodriguez, a 33-year-old who had been with the department for ten years, was arrested Tuesday after a DNA match linked him to a sexual assault from 2015, authorities said.

Rodriguez' alleged connection to the assault came to light after another woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his home in November last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Officials entered his DNA into a database and received a "cold hit" notification linking him to the 2015 case, LAPD said.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of forcible rape with a special allegation of multiple victims. He faces up to 30 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the District Attorney's Office said.

He is being held at an L.A. jail on $1.2 million bail, according to public inmate records.

Both assaults took place while Rodriguez was off duty, the DA's office said.

Rodriguez was assigned to LAPD's Valley Traffic Division but has since been "relieved of his police powers," the Police Department said.

The case is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sharlene Johnson at 213-486-6910.

