Oxnard Man Drowns While Trying to Help Daughter in Oregon River

Posted 7:55 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, July 18, 2019
The Santiam River, outside of Portland, Oregon, as pictured in a Google Street View image in May of 2016.

Authorities say an Oxnard man drowned in a river south of Portland, Oregon, as he tried to help his 12-year-old daughter who appeared to be in distress.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater in the Santiam River at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say people nearby had gotten 29-year-old Baltazar Tellovelasco of Oxnard out of the water by the time emergency responders arrived.

Authorities say efforts to resuscitate Tellovelasco were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Tellovelasco had gone into the water to assist his daughter. She was able to make it out safely.

