Riverside Officials Offer $10K Reward for Information in Vehicle Burglary That Led to Woman Being Fatally Shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Riverside officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting of a woman whose boyfriend tried to stop a vehicle burglary outside their home last month.

The incident occurred about 3:45 a.m. June 6 when a resident saw and tried to stop a vehicle burglary outside his home in the 3800 block of Cedar Street, according to Riverside police.

The man yelled out the window in an apparent effort to scare the burglars, who got into a white compact sedan and sped off, police said at the time.

As two men ran from the scene, one of them fired a gunshot at the home, striking the victim.

Linda Ferguson, 50, was critically wounded and eventually died from her injuries at a hospital. Police said the man who tried to stop the vehicle burglary was Ferguson’s boyfriend.

Authorities admitted that they have developed “few leads” in the case and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Karla Corbett at 951-353-7134 or kcorbett@riversideca.gov.