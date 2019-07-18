× Sheriff’s Deputies Raid Rapper YG’s Hollywood Hills Home 2 Weeks After Deadly Pursuit

Several people have been detained after deputies raided a home leased to rapper YG in connection with a deadly pursuit earlier this month, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies responded to the home after an SUV registered to the rapper was involved in a chase on July 3. Someone inside the vehicle had fired shots at a deputy, and a pedestrian was killed in the crossfire, authorities said.

Sky5 flew over the scene at the sprawling mansion located in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Way shortly after 10 a.m. as several investigators were seen walking through a home garage where luxury sports cars were parked. Two fire engines and several patrol vehicles were also at the scene.

Officials said YG, whose birth name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, was not present during the raid.

