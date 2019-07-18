× Son of Charles Manson Wrestles With His Father’s Legacy, Says He ‘Didn’t Necessarily Kill’

The soft-spoken man with the crooked smile and bright blue eyes wants to change the way the world thinks about his father.

He says his dad has been misunderstood for half a century. Unfairly blamed. Wrongly vilified. The man is 51. His name is Michael Brunner.

His father was Charles Manson.

“I would say 95% of the public looks at Charlie as this mass-murdering dog, and it’s really, obviously, just not true,” Brunner says. “He didn’t necessarily kill.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.