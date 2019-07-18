× Stanford University Officials Investigate After Noose Is Found Hanging From Tree on Campus

An education advisor visiting Stanford University last week reported finding a noose hanging from a tree near a residence hall housing summer students, many of whom were minorities.

Cheron Perkins, an advisor for an educational organization that was holding a program for high school students on campus, tweeted about the experience the following morning and criticized Stanford police for taking more than an hour to respond after she reported the incident.

“I don’t know how to feel right now but I’m definitely concerned and want justice,” Perkins, 24, wrote.

Perkins, who lives in New Orleans, works with high school students who are interested in pre-med studies through Envison, a company that offers learning experiences to students, some of whom are minorities.

Last night I saw this on @Stanford campus omw to my dorm. It took the Stanford police over an hour to respond to the situation. I also called the 911 operator and was told “this isn’t an emergency.” I don’t know how to feel rn but I’m definitely concerned and want justice. pic.twitter.com/EeJP0AlC3k — Dr. Joce Girl (@CheronTiana_) July 13, 2019

