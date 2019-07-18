Sheriff’s Deputies Raid Rapper YG’s Hollywood Hills Home in Connection to Deadly Pursuit

Stanford University Officials Investigate After Noose Is Found Hanging From Tree on Campus

Posted 10:19 AM, July 18, 2019
Stanford University is shown in an undated file photo. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

An education advisor visiting Stanford University last week reported finding a noose hanging from a tree near a residence hall housing summer students, many of whom were minorities.

Cheron Perkins, an advisor for an educational organization that was holding a program for high school students on campus, tweeted about the experience the following morning and criticized Stanford police for taking more than an hour to respond after she reported the incident.

“I don’t know how to feel right now but I’m definitely concerned and want justice,” Perkins, 24, wrote.

Perkins, who lives in New Orleans, works with high school students who are interested in pre-med studies through Envison, a company that offers learning experiences to students, some of whom are minorities.

