Tensions Rise Between LAPD and ICE Over Immigration Raids

July 18, 2019
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugitive operations team member outside the Montebello home of a Mexican national in Montebello in 2017.(Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Tensions between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Los Angeles police have ramped up over the last month amid the Trump administration’s loud threats to unleash immigration sweeps.

As word spread about a national ICE operation expected to result in thousands of arrests, local officials tried to reassure immigrants in L.A. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that ICE would target about 140 people in Southern California.

In a video shared last week, Moore also stood beside Mayor Eric Garcetti as he told residents they did not have to open their doors for an ICE agent who does not have a warrant signed by a judge.

The LAPD chief’s actions have provoked anger among ICE officials.

