The News Director’s Office: Landing on the Moon With Charlie Duke

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, Jason and Bobby talk with astronaut Charlie Duke. Duke served as CAPCOM for the Apollo 11 Mission in 1969, becoming the voice of Mission Control. In 1972, Duke served as the Lunar Module Pilot for Apollo 16 and became the tenth and youngest person to walk on the Moon.

In this episode, Charlie Duke shares the harrowing minutes leading up Apollo 11 landing. He also opens up about his experience on the Moon, including how he almost died after a stunt gone wrong. Duke explains the awe of being in space, and also shares some of the challenges he faced after returning to Earth.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSSJason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph