Trespasser Sought After Killing ‘Harmless’ Dog in Apparent Unprovoked Attack in Pomona: Police

Police on Thursday released grainy surveillance images amid the search for a man who trespassed on the property of a Pomona home this week and stabbed a dog to death in an apparent unprovoked attack.

The man entered the property in the 800 block of East Second Street on Tuesday and then, for reasons unknown, began chasing the canine, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

He then fatally stabbed the dog, who police described as “harmless.”

A portion of the brutal attack was captured on a home security camera. Investigators released two images of the man being sought in the incident.

Police described the attacker as white or Hispanic, about 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent the street where the fatal incident took place, according to the release.

The man was wearing a “fisherman” style, a gray T-shirt, shorts, black socks and sandals.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call police at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.