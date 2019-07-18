Victorville Man Injured in Deputy Shooting After Barricading in Car With Guns Is Expected to Survive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who had been barricaded in his car with guns is expected to survive after being injured in a deputy shooting during a confrontation in Victorville Wednesday afternoon, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the Fix It Auto shop in the 15000 block of Seventh Street at about 2:39 p.m. after a victim reported a man with a gun threatening to kill him and other people outside the business.

The victim told Sheriff’s dispatch that the man, later identified as 54-year-old Anthony Brown, "brandished and racked a handgun at him" while Brown was in a car, the Sheriff's Department said.

When deputies arrived, they spotted Brown still inside his vehicle.

"Deputies gave multiple PA announcements in an attempt to get Brown to peacefully surrender and exit his vehicle. Brown ignored their commands and yelled to deputies he was armed," the Sheriff's Department said.

About an hour and a half into the standoff, "Brown accelerated toward deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the Sheriff's Department said.

Bystander video shows a dark-colored SUV driving through a parking lot while numerous shots ring out.

The car then crashed into a wall on the west side of Seventh Street.

After crashing, Brown kept yelling that he was armed and refused to surrender, authorities said.

"Deputies from SED blocked the vehicle and deployed less than lethal Blunt Impact Projectile rounds," the Sheriff's Department said.

Brown was then arrested and taken out of his vehicle. That's when "he was found to have injuries sustained during the deputy-involved shooting," San Bernardino County authorities said.

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Deputies found two guns on Brown and third one inside his vehicle.

A deputy was injured during the shooting and was airlifted to a hospital, the department said. He was later released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities did not specify how the deputy was hurt.

The incident drew a large response. Several sheriff's vehicles blocked the roadway as deputies surrounded Brown's SUV with their guns drawn. Some took cover behind vehicles, others behind a wall, video showed.

An armored truck later arrived at the scene, and can be seen stopped next the SUV after it crashed into a wall and knocked down a tree.

A group of community members gathered outside nearby businesses during the standoff. They watched and filmed from cellphones as the standoff unfolded.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective James Tebbetts at 909-387-3589, or call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers can provide information anonymously by contacting the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME.

34.536218 -117.292764