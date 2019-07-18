Crowd Forms as LAPD Investigates Fatal Shooting of Woman in East Hollywood Alley

A crowd formed in East Hollywood as the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the fatal shot of a woman in an alley Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of North Oxford Avenue, according to preliminary reports from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, LAPD Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

A possible gunman was seen leaving the scene in a blue Toyota RAV4. He was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, according to preliminary reports.

No further details about the incident or the victim have been released.

The covered body remained at the scene about 4 p.m. in an alley next to an apartment complex.

A crowd started to form near the scene and several LAPD vehicles responded, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

