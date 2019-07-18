Women Accused of Killing Pregnant Chicago Teen Face 2nd Murder Charge After Baby Cut From Womb Dies

Clarisa Figueroa, left, and Desire Figueroa, right are seen in booking photos released by Chicago police and obtained by KTLA sister station WGN.

A mother and daughter accused of cutting the baby from a Chicago woman’s womb are now also charged with murder in the baby’s death.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is seen in a photo released by Chicago police.

Cook County prosecutors announced in a Thursday email the latest charge against 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and 26-year-old Desire Figueroa. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The women were already charged with first-degree murder in the April killing of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was discovered days after Clarisa Figueroa went to a hospital with the gravely ill newborn, claiming it was hers. Authorities say the two women strangled Ochoa-Lopez and then cut the baby boy from her womb.

When the brain-damaged infant died in June, police said they expected to bring additional murder charges against the defendants.

