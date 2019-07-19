2 Teens Arrested in Bay Area Mall Shooting That Wounded 2 Boys

Posted 8:57 AM, July 19, 2019, by
A still from video released July 2, 2019, by the San Bruno Police Department shows a victim being tended to at Tanforan Mall after a shooting.

A still from video released July 2, 2019, by the San Bruno Police Department shows a victim being tended to at Tanforan Mall after a shooting.

Police say they have arrested two teenagers suspected of being involved in a shooting inside a San Francisco Bay Area shopping mall that wounded two boys.

The San Bruno Police Department says 18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested Thursday in Martinez after leading police on a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase. A 14-year-old San Francisco resident was also arrested.

Police say both were booked to the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy in the July 2 shooting at Tanforan mall in San Bruno.

Officials on July 7 arrested two other teenagers suspected I the shooting.

Police say two groups got into an argument when a person in each group pulled a gun and opened fire. Panicked customers and employees fled or hid.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.