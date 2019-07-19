3 Burglary Suspects Taken Into Custody After High-Speed Pursuit Ends Near Sherman Oaks Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through the San Fernando Valley area ended near a Sherman Oaks shopping center Friday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of what appeared to be a black Lincoln sedan that was seen speeding through traffic, weaving in and out between cars and driving on the shoulder of the freeway, aerial video from Sky 5 showed.

The pursuit started in the Wilshire Division and the driver is believed to be a vehicle burglary suspect, LAPD Officer Greg Kraft told KTLA.

The car appeared to have sustained heavy damage while speeding on the northbound 405 Freeway before exiting the freeway and driving erratically through surface streets in Sherman Oaks.

With LAPD vehicles following behind a few minutes later, the suspect's vehicle entered the shopping center's parking lot, video showed.

Officers were then seen with guns drawn, taking one person into custody at about 10:50 a.m. near the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Two other people were also detained at the scene, Kraft said.

Police will be reviewing surveillance video to confirm whether those detained were the suspected burglars, according to Kraft.

It's unclear whether there were any other passengers in the suspect vehicle.

The sedan was found on the first floor of the parking lot and officers were working to secure the area, according to Kraft.

Video showed LAPD vehicles closing off roadways near the shopping center.

