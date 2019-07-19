× ‘Bigger than Carmageddon’: 60 Freeway to Be Closed for 15 Weekends Starting Next Week

A major freeway artery will undergo repairs for 15 weekends over the next four months. Multiple freeway projects start Monday, affecting drivers who take State Route 60.

According to the California Department of Transportation, closures on the 60 Freeway from Ontario to Riverside will start July 22 and last through mid-November.

Excluding Labor Day weekend, eastbound lanes between Interstate 15 and the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside will be closed for eight weekends starting July 26, followed by westbound closures for the following seven weekends. Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday and on weekday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“This is huge,” said Terri Kasinga, Caltrans’ chief of public and media affairs at District 8. “It’s going to be bigger than ‘Carmageddon’ or ‘Coronageddon’ because it’s 15 weekends.”

