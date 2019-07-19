Federal Judge Denies Bail for Ex-Peruvian President in NorCal After He’s Found With $40K in Cash

Posted 12:26 PM, July 19, 2019, by
Former President of Peru Alejandro Toledo speaks during a discussion on Venezuela and the OAS at The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on June 17, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Former President of Peru Alejandro Toledo speaks during a discussion on Venezuela and the OAS at The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on June 17, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A United States judge has denied bail for former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and pointed out officials found a suitcase with $40,000 in cash during his arrest.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson on Friday ordered Toledo held pending an extradition hearing on July 26.

Toledo’s attorney said the cash was his wife’s money and it was being used to pay for their expenses.

U.S. Marshals detained Toledo at his Northern California home Tuesday on an extradition request.

A man carries a flag with the faces of former Peruvian presidents Alberto Fujimori, Alejandro Toledo and Alan Garcia, former first lady Nadine Heredia and her husband, former president Ollanta Humala, and current President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, while thousands march against corruption through the streets of downtown Lima, Peru on Feb. 16, 2017. (Credit: CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)

A man carries a flag with the faces of former Peruvian presidents Alberto Fujimori, Alejandro Toledo and Alan Garcia, former first lady Nadine Heredia and her husband, former president Ollanta Humala, and current President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, while thousands march against corruption through the streets of downtown Lima, Peru on Feb. 16, 2017.
(Credit: CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)

The ex-president is wanted in his home country on accusations of taking $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Toledo denies the charges.

He was Peru’s president from 2001 to 2006 and has lived in California in recent years.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.