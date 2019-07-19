Fire Rips Through Shed at Anaheim High School, Destroys Sports Equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire ripped through a shed at Magnolia High School in Anaheim and destroyed sports equipment after practice Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to 2450 W. Ball Rd. at about 9:33 a.m. to find the flames fully engulfing the shed, Anaheim Fire and Rescue Capt. Brent Faulkner said.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the blaze. The school's main building was not threatened by the fire, and school was not in session at the time, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Faulkner said.

The equipment destroyed included the football team's sleds, jerseys and footballs.

On Friday, the school's head coach Desmond Hernandez said students were upset, but have handled the loss of the equipment well.

"What was great to see is how mentally tough they've been, and they don't even mention it," Hernandez said. "We're just here to practice."

The coach said the team still had practice the next day after the fire and are making do with what little equipment they have.

Hernandez asked those who wish to donate equipment to the team to reach out to him on Twitter.