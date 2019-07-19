Former West Hills Lawyer Accused of Stealing $2 Million in Real Estate Fraud Scheme Charged in 3rd Case

A former West Hills Lawyer accused of stealing $2 million from property owners in a real estate fraud scam has been charged in a third case and two other people have been implicated, officials announced Friday.

Angela Fawn Wallace, 58, was charged with 68 counts, including identity theft, forgery relating to identity theft, grand theft and money laundering, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition, Charlesetta Brown aka Barbara Brown, 68, and David Jayson Greene, aka Damian Dave Brown, 44, both of Los Angeles face 54 felony counts.

The defendants are also accused of stealing more than $100,000 through fraud and embezzlement as well as having prior felony convictions.

Prosecutors allege that in 2015 and 2016, the defendants created fraudulent deets in an effort to illegally take out a loan against a Los Angeles home and then sell it.

It is believed that Wallace also allegedly created false deeds for two other L.A. properties in 2015 and in 2018 illegally signed deets of trust on the homes as collateral for her bail in another fraud case.

In total, the crimes resulted in a loss of more than $400,000, officials said.

Last year, Wallace was charged with162 felony counts, including grand theft, identity theft, forgery and money laundering, officials said. Those charges included special allegations of stealing more than $200,000 and having prior convictions.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges in the new case this week.

Bail for Wallace was set at $1.61 million and $1.27 million each for Brown and Greene.

Wallace faces a possible maximum sentence of 41 years in state prison if convicted as charged, while Brown and Greene each face up to 35 years and eight months in prison, officials said.

The case continues to be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.