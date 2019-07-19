× Hit-and-Run Crash Leaves Man Dead in Mid-City Street; LAPD Searching for Driver

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles and then fled the scene Friday morning.

The incident was reported about 2:20 a.m. after the victim was found in the roadway on Venice Boulevard near Cadillac Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Elaine Morales said.

Investigators believe the man had been struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

“The injuries are consistent with a traffic collision,” Sgt. Rick Hernandez said.

The victim, described only as a homeless man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A rolling suitcase was found next to the unidentified victim, Morales said.

The person who discovered the victim in the roadway did try to help him before calling 911, she said.

No information was available about the vehicle that struck the victim. Investigators are searching the area for witnesses or surveillance video.

Venice Boulevard was closed between Cadillac Avenue and South Fairfax Avenue during the investigation.

The incident, which happened in front of Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles, was not disrupting transports or patients at the hospital, Morales said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 1-877-247-LAPD.