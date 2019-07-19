× Incoming University of California Students Could See Tuition Hike Under New Proposal

The University of California could increase tuition for students, but would do so only for each incoming class and would hold those costs flat for up to six years, under a plan presented Thursday.

The plan, unveiled at the UC regents meeting in San Francisco, would freeze tuition during the college careers of incoming freshmen and transfer students in an effort to prevent the double-digit increases that shocked families after the 2008 recession. The plan also would provide more support for needy students, since one-third of every tuition dollar goes into the university’s financial aid pool.

“It’s very, very promising,” said Nathan Brostrom, the UC system’s chief financial officer.

But the Board of Regents raised myriad questions about the concept, which still needs to be shaped into a concrete proposal before returning for a vote, possibly later this year. UC officials did not specify a timeline for the plan.

