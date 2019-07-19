× Internal Probe Launched After Video Captures Possible Sex Act in Patrol Car in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department said Friday it has launched an internal investigation after video posted online depicts what appears to be a sex act being performed in a patrol car.

The video was posted to YouTube by O.C. Weekly on Thursday although it’s unclear where it first surfaced. It claims to have been recorded on April 10 around 2 p.m. in a police car alongside the train tracks in Santa Ana.

In a statement to KTLA, Santa Ana Cpl. Anthony Bertagna acknowledged the video and did not dispute it shows what appears to be a sex act.

“We are aware of the video released by a media outlet,” Bertagna wrote. “There is an ongoing internal investigation. It is the City’s policy not to comment on any personnel matters.”

From a viewpoint looking down at the patrol car’s roof, which has the number 31 written on its front roof, the video shows something happening in the driver’s seat.

About halfway through the graphic 29-second clip, the images seen through driver’s side window become less pixelated and more clear — showing what appears to be a sex act happening in the police car.

No other details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Sara Welch contributed to this story.