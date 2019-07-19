LAPD Officers to Fight British Cops in Charity Boxing Event

Posted 3:36 PM, July 19, 2019, by
England Police Constable Matthew Goodwin, center, gives Officer Gabriel Flores, of the LAPD Boxing Team, a police helmet on July 19, 2019.(Credit: Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

England Police Constable Matthew Goodwin, center, gives Officer Gabriel Flores, of the LAPD Boxing Team, a police helmet on July 19, 2019.(Credit: Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

More than a dozen British police officers invaded L.A. to exchange jabs and left hooks with boxers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

While Saturday’s event will raise money for charity, it will also make history for the LAPD team when the headliner fight pits two female officers against each other.

LAPD Foothill gang Officer Deirdre Fonseca and Officer Clare Hankinson from Great Britain’s West Midlands Police Force playfully gazed at each other when they were introduced outside police headquarters in front of a memorial wall honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

The British boxers said they didn’t come to America to get knocked out.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.