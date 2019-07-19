× LAPD Officers to Fight British Cops in Charity Boxing Event

More than a dozen British police officers invaded L.A. to exchange jabs and left hooks with boxers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

While Saturday’s event will raise money for charity, it will also make history for the LAPD team when the headliner fight pits two female officers against each other.

LAPD Foothill gang Officer Deirdre Fonseca and Officer Clare Hankinson from Great Britain’s West Midlands Police Force playfully gazed at each other when they were introduced outside police headquarters in front of a memorial wall honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

The British boxers said they didn’t come to America to get knocked out.

