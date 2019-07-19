× Lawsuit: Drivers Wrongly Ticketed by L.A. Police on Streets With Expired Speed Limits

Police officers in Los Angeles wrongly ticketed motorists on streets with expired speed limits, violating a law that bans the use of speed traps in California cities, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The lawsuit, which is seeking class action status, says the Los Angeles Police Department used electronic devices to write speeding tickets on city streets without valid speed limits, and that city officials did not take “timely steps” to stop officers from citing motorists there.

The lawsuit is the latest twist in L.A.’s yearslong struggle to comply with California speed trap laws, which require that cities post speed limits that reflect the natural flow of traffic.

If a speed limit is too low, or is years out of date, police officers are barred from using laser or radar guns to write tickets there. If they do, the street is considered a speed trap, and the ticket can be thrown out in court.

