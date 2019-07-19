Long Beach Teen Fatally Shot While Driving in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of an 18-year-old Long Beach man found fatally shot in the driver seat of a car in Sacramento on Thursday night.

Authorities responded just before midnight to Andalusian Drive, near Mantova Court in the Silver Springs neighborhood, for reports of a man who was shot while in a car, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Timothy McGinnis Jr., 18, was found in the driver's seat of a blue SUV and he had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, investigators said.

McGinnis was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The coroners called me this morning, about 7 o'clock I think it was," the victim's father, Timothy McGinnis Sr., told FOX40.

Three other males were passengers in the SUV at the time of the shooting.

They told authorities McGinnis lost control of the vehicle after being shot and crashed into a SMUD box in front of a house.

"Him and three other friends were driving in the car and either he was talking to somebody or something like that, and somebody came on the other side of him, the passenger side, and ... pulled the gun out on him. And he just went to take off and when he went to take off the guy shot him," McGinnis Sr. said.

Two of the male passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

McGinnis Sr. says his son, who lives in Long Beach, was in the Sacramento area to visit his sister with some friends.

"He got his little money together because he works at Carl's Jr. and he went up to Sacramento to see his friends and sister, and I get this call," the Southern California father told FOX40.

McGinnis Sr. says he’s searching for answers to lead him closer to finding the person who killed his son.

"I'm coming up there," McGinnis Sr. said. "The detectives told me not to but I’m coming."

There is no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115.