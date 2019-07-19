× Man Shot by Police While Trying to Run Over Officers With Car Near Fontana: Officials

Ontario police shot and wounded a man near Fontana Friday after he tried to run over officers with a car as they were trying to take him into custody, authorities said.

Augustin Martinez, 23, of Fontana was hospitalized following the shooting, which took place about 11:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Lime Avenue, in an unincorporated county area, the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement. His condition was not available.

Police had been seeking Martinez in connection with a pursuit that took place Thursday in Ontario, officials said. As officers approached Martinez, he got into the driver seat of a car.

“Martinez accelerated the vehicle and rammed into officers’ patrol vehicles,” according to the police statement. “When Martinez attempted to run over the officers, an officer involved shooting occurred.”

No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department detectives, who are handling the investigation, at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.