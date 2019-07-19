New Video Released, $25K Reward Offered as LAPD Continues Hunt for Serial Robber

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of an armed serial bandit who's held u at least 11 businesses in the Los Angeles area this year.
The crimes, which date back to January, have targeted fast-food restaurants and gas stations in the South L.A., West L.A. and Inglewood area, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.
In each case, the robber pointed a gun at employees, jumped over the businesses' counters and demanded cash.
Management at a South L.A. Carl's Jr. told KTLA the business had been robbed three times, leaving employees concerned for their safety.
Police described the robber as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.