Police Seek Suspect in Brutal Beating of His Fiancee, 25, and Her Mother in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man accused of brutally beating his 25-year-old fiancee and her mother in Glendale is being sought by police, authorities said Friday.

The younger woman was left in critical condition and her mother was in serious condition when officers responded to the home in the 600 block of West Wilson Boulevard Friday morning, Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said. Officers arrived about 4:15 a.m.

Both women live at the home but police said it's unclear whether the suspect lives there as well.

Multiple 911 calls had come in about the incident — the first one from a neighbor who heard a disturbance and a later call from one of the victims, according to Sgt. Ernesto Gaxiola.

He said the mother made the call and her daughter was able to get on the phone, managing to give authorities crucial details about what happened.

"And kudos to her — her toughness in being able to provide some very significant information that is going to assist us in this investigation," Gaxiola said of the 25-year-old victim.

"Based on the circumstances that occurred, she did an outstanding job in remaining vigilant," Gaxiola said.

Officers discovered both women had been violently beaten over the head with a blunt force object, according to Suttles.

Police have not released details about the object used but Gaxiola described the attack as a "very vicious assault."

Investigators believe the suspect assaulted the younger woman first in a domestic dispute and then her mother heard the commotion and went into the room where they were, Suttles said.

He then allegedly assaulted the older woman with the same object before fleeing the scene. It's unclear how the events unfolded or when the man first became violent, Gaxiola said.

As police continued searching for the suspect by 8 a.m., authorities said the women remained hospitalized.

The suspect has not been identified but is described by police as a 29-year-old Hispanic man who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is driving a 2015 GMC with an unknown model that is either silver or black. The license plate number is 02529S2.

Gaxiola said it's possible the vehicle is a GMC Sierra Denali pick-up truck. Authorities said the suspect could flee the country since he has family in Mexico.

Anyone with information can contact Glendale police and anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters can also visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.