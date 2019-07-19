Rich On Tech: Never Get Hit With a Free Trial Ever Again

The privacy controversy surrounding FaceApp; Netflix loses subscribers in the U.S. for the first time in a long time; CES to allow sex toys at next year’s show; Amazon Prime Day is a roaring success once again; a new service ensures you’re never hit with subscription fees after a free trial ends; listeners ask about the best place to buy Apple laptops, Roku versus Amazon Fire TV, the best starter smartphone and a way to video chat with Mom.

Netflix misses

Privacy concerns swirl over FaceApp

Never get charged for a free trial again

